Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

As Restaurants businesses, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. 118 1.72 N/A 5.74 21.19 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.25 N/A -0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Darden Restaurants Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Competitively, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s 57.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Darden Restaurants Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Darden Restaurants Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s average target price is $127.88, while its potential upside is 6.99%. On the other hand, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s potential upside is 134.95% and its average target price is $16. The information presented earlier suggests that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. looks more robust than Darden Restaurants Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Darden Restaurants Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.9% and 74.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.1% are Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc. has 21.73% stronger performance while Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -5.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.