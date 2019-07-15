Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Reaches $125.45 High on Jul, 15; Triton International Limitedhares (TRTN) SI Decreased By 10.76%

Triton International Limitedhares (NYSE:TRTN) had a decrease of 10.76% in short interest. TRTN’s SI was 2.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.76% from 2.52 million shares previously. With 699,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Triton International Limitedhares (NYSE:TRTN)’s short sellers to cover TRTN’s short positions. The SI to Triton International Limitedhares’s float is 4.28%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 49,636 shares traded. Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has declined 8.91% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TRTN News: 27/04/2018 – AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC – PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TRITON DIGITAL CANADA INC AND ASSOCIATED FUNDRAISE CONTINUES; 18/05/2018 – KKR – FUNDS ADVISED BY TRITON, KKR ANNOUNCED SALE OF MEHILÄINEN, LEADING PROVIDER OF PVT HEALTH CARE, SOCIAL SERVICES IN FINLAND, TO CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – Triton International 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 15/05/2018 – Triton Digital Integrates IQM with a2x® to Provide Political Media Buyers with Programmatic Access to Premium Digital Audio Inventory; 23/04/2018 – “Founder Power” Important for IPO, Says Triton Research CEO (Video); 18/05/2018 – CVC to Buy Finnish Health-Care Firm Mehilainen From Triton, KKR; 23/04/2018 – TRITON’S WALLACE RANKS DOCUSIGN IPO LIKE 43% GAINER ZUORA; 29/05/2018 – CINVEN, TRITON ARE SAID TO WEIGH BIDS FOR STAKES IN ERWIN HYMER; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Triton and KKR Sell Mehiläinen to CVC Capital Partners

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. It has a 7.31 P/E ratio. The firm primarily leases dry freight containers, refrigerated containers, special containers, tank containers, and chassis, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 34 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, March 22. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $130 target. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Thursday, March 21. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $134 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of DRI in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity. 1,565 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares with value of $164,169 were sold by Simon William S.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.24M for 23.06 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.43 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 22.05 P/E ratio.