Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Reaches $122.40 After 9.00% Down Move; Cardinal Health (CAH)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 266 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 218 cut down and sold stock positions in Cardinal Health Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 256.66 million shares, down from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cardinal Health Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 162 Increased: 199 New Position: 67.

The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $122.4. About 284,436 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS InstituteThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $15.07B company. It was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. We have $111.38 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DRI worth $1.36 billion less.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. for 119,800 shares. Rr Partners Lp owns 469,200 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. has 2.38% invested in the company for 100,082 shares. The Oregon-based Orca Investment Management Llc has invested 2.32% in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.93 million shares.

Cardinal Health, Inc. operates as an integrated healthcare services and products firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.74 billion. The companyÂ’s Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. It has a 4609 P/E ratio. It offers distribution, inventory management, data reporting, new product launch support, and chargeback administration services to pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmacy and medication therapy management, and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers, and payers; and consulting, patient support, and other services to pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 1.12M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.15M for 12.00 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cardinal Health promotes Stephen Mason to lead medical segment – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cardinal Health (CAH) CFO Jorge M. Gomez to Leave Company – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 12,793 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 22,127 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited holds 164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 3,712 shares. Leavell Invest Management owns 2,650 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public holds 245,941 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Victory Cap Management holds 0.47% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 1.69 million shares. Bp Pcl owns 16,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fincl Counselors invested in 25,324 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.40 million for 22.50 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.07 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.52 P/E ratio.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 36 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $121 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Maxim Group maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.