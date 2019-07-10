Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Reaches $121.18 After 4.00% Down Move; United Bankshares Has 1.24 Sentiment

The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 222,571 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $14.90 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $116.33 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DRI worth $596.08 million less.

United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 93 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 75 sold and reduced their positions in United Bankshares Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 73.11 million shares, up from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Bankshares Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 63 Increased: 66 New Position: 27.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.24M for 22.28 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 0.21% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 431,957 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 23,405 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Art Ltd Liability Co owns 8,229 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cap Ww has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Covington Inv Advsrs reported 78,371 shares stake. Moreover, Fruth Investment Mgmt has 1.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Kentucky Retirement Fund owns 2,456 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,263 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 9,817 shares. Tobam invested in 0.76% or 124,449 shares. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.90 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.3 P/E ratio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity. The insider Simon William S sold $164,169.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 35 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. Maxim Group maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. Bank of America upgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, January 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $120 target.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Debates Darden’s Earnings: Low Bar Set For Guidance? – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s (NYSE:ODC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. for 758,556 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 437,055 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.86% invested in the company for 1.87 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.18 million shares.

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HWC or UBSI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About United Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UBSI) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.35 million for 14.27 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

United Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Bank and United Bank (VA) that provide commercial and retail banking services and products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans.