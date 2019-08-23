Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Reaches $120.47 After 5.00% Up Move; Shorts at VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS AS AMERICAN DEPOSITA (VWDRY) Raised By 12.68%

The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $120.47. About 854,016 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $14.97 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $126.49 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DRI worth $748.25M more.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 6.15% above currents $120.47 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 21. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $126 target in Friday, June 21 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $120 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 59,423 shares. 641,965 are owned by Hs Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Fjarde Ap holds 22,127 shares. Moreover, Leuthold Gp Ltd Com has 0.58% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sterling Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 180,867 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 914 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 73,297 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tobam owns 124,449 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 0.25% or 124,556 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt, a France-based fund reported 187,949 shares. Wetherby Asset invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0.9% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cwm Ltd Co accumulated 50,715 shares.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $168.94 million for 22.15 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.97 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.18 P/E ratio.

