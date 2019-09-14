Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Comparison side by side

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. 119 1.84 N/A 5.74 21.19 YUM! Brands Inc. 107 6.15 N/A 4.02 27.97

Demonstrates Darden Restaurants Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. YUM! Brands Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Darden Restaurants Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than YUM! Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Darden Restaurants Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6% YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -18% 31.6%

Volatility and Risk

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s 0.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, YUM! Brands Inc.’s beta is 0.53 which is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Darden Restaurants Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63 YUM! Brands Inc. 1 6 1 2.13

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s upside potential is 0.29% at a $127.71 average target price. Competitively YUM! Brands Inc. has a consensus target price of $106.22, with potential downside of -4.62%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Darden Restaurants Inc. seems more appealing than YUM! Brands Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.9% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares and 78.6% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, YUM! Brands Inc. has 0.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73% YUM! Brands Inc. -0.12% 2.77% 10.38% 20.41% 42.9% 22.41%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc. has weaker performance than YUM! Brands Inc.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats YUM! Brands Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.