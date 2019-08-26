Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Restaurants company, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Darden Restaurants Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.77% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Darden Restaurants Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.90% 12.60% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Darden Restaurants Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. N/A 118 21.19 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Darden Restaurants Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63 Industry Average 1.14 2.62 3.23 2.59

With average target price of $127.88, Darden Restaurants Inc. has a potential upside of 5.51%. The rivals have a potential upside of 24.84%. Based on the results given earlier, Darden Restaurants Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Darden Restaurants Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Darden Restaurants Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s rivals have 0.95 and 0.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Darden Restaurants Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.31. Competitively, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s rivals are 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

Darden Restaurants Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s rivals beat Darden Restaurants Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.