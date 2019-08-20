Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Analysts See $1.36 EPS; Avinger (AVGR) Shorts Decreased By 93.13%

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $1.36 EPS on September, 19.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.49% from last quarter’s $1.34 EPS. DRI’s profit would be $167.03 million giving it 21.98 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.76 EPS previously, Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 901,500 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 6.95% above currents $119.57 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, March 22 with “Sell” rating.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.69 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio.

