Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose While Northpointe Capital Has Lifted by $1.69 Million Its Holding; Amg National Trust Bank Has Upped Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake by $621,995; Stock Declined

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 76.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 13,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 18,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 252,852 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 14,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,581 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 45,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 5.12M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “New Google, Less Government Pressure? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 28,823 shares to 44,324 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 301,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,022 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Inc invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Optimum Inv invested in 0.26% or 6,510 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs owns 25,070 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 1,178 shares. Scout Invs reported 220,479 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors holds 0.01% or 1,561 shares in its portfolio. 70,200 are owned by Andra Ap. Amer Natl Tx holds 115,645 shares. 6,164 are held by Rampart Invest Management Com Limited Liability Com. Hl Svcs Lc owns 32,723 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,720 shares. Edgestream Ltd Partnership reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1,979 shares or 0% of the stock. Pinnacle invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.06% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Com holds 56,823 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership owns 0.61% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 178,454 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.03% or 211,982 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,000 shares. 102,285 are held by Cap Ca. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,120 shares. Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 348,556 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.72% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 27,054 are owned by Alethea Management Lc. 2,038 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Fjarde Ap has 487,959 shares. Pension has 1.34 million shares. Citigroup Inc has 1.14M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California-based Money Management Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).