Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Decreased Stake by $15.13 Million; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Declined, Ithaka Group Has Raised by $5.06 Million Its Holding

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 8,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, up from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $537.18. About 482,895 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.03M, down from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 600,178 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 33,300 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 244 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Asset One Limited owns 74,992 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Leisure Capital has 0.67% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Atria Invests Limited Liability Company holds 21,772 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tru Invest holds 5,935 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.07% or 1.64 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 11,730 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 0.05% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 16,527 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 503,794 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 75,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $55.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (NYSE:DECK) by 97,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.24 million for 22.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares to 282,640 shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,309 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Pwr Limited holds 1.12% or 18,650 shares in its portfolio. Shelton stated it has 8,481 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pension Service owns 113,125 shares. Pnc Finance Service Gru Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Jefferies Group Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,700 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 71 shares. Cordasco Fin Net owns 480 shares. Mcdaniel Terry Com accumulated 975 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability owns 1,569 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd reported 389 shares stake. Valley Advisers reported 14 shares stake. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 12 shares. Nomura has 3,480 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 171 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Samath Jamie sold $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, January 29. 28,152 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $14.65 million were sold by GUTHART GARY S. The insider MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M.