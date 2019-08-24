Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Value Rose While Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lowered by $1.56 Million Its Position; Caxton Increased Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stake by $5.07 Million; Shares Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 63.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 12,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 20,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 1.01M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Advsr Ltd holds 9,274 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chemical Bankshares has 0.26% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 380,315 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Parametric Associate Lc owns 305,740 shares. 21,320 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Tompkins holds 0% or 215 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 100,116 shares. Synovus Financial has invested 0.25% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). M&T Savings Bank Corp holds 0.03% or 54,611 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 603 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0.08% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 142,392 shares. Assetmark invested in 3,681 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia accumulated 9,660 shares. Hemenway Ltd Co holds 3,172 shares.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 22.16 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 3,747 shares to 6,518 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

