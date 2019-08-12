Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Rose While Toronto Dominion Bank Has Cut Holding by $10.34 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Cut Its Holding

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 229,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.63 million, down from 232,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.62. About 6.75 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 29/05/2018 – Japan Display/Apple: bad roll model; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 46.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 85,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 97,809 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 183,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 154,292 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,414 shares to 209,650 shares, valued at $24.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 5.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 14.30 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Com reported 9.22% stake. 2.42M are owned by Parnassus Investments Ca. Moreover, Artisan Prtn Lp has 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stonebridge Cap has 51,235 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 63,511 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 2.26% or 63,099 shares. 209,875 were reported by First State Bank Of Omaha. 4,000 were accumulated by Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. 8,321 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. First Long Island Invsts Limited Company owns 63,870 shares. Moreover, Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has 9.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.24 million shares. Ferox Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 3.69% or 26,200 shares in its portfolio. Courage Miller Ltd Co has 1,672 shares.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 22.20 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 93,505 shares to 631,853 shares, valued at $31.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co/The (NYSE:SO) by 127,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).