Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose While Scout Investments Boosted Stake; Lionstone Capital Management Increases Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX)

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $59.17. About 1.20M shares traded or 7.41% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 02/04/2018 – TMZ: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Stroller Fight Erupted After Being Called a ‘Hood Rat’; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS TO DEVELOP THEME PARK IN RIYADH IN VENTURE WITH PIF; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Taylor Brooks Will Become Accounting Chief

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 11,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 220,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.78M, up from 209,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 905,098 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc reported 29 shares stake. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 0.86% or 20,013 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.89M shares. Point72 Asset LP holds 0.23% or 409,375 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 386 shares. Nomura Asset Com reported 0.03% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 0.16% stake. Ameritas Prns has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Riverhead Capital Management Lc has 101,483 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 18,698 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 14,636 shares. Sterling Mgmt Lc accumulated 4,616 shares. Scout Investments accumulated 220,479 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 349 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 23,245 shares.

