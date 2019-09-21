Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose While C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Trimmed Holding by $473,110; Gramercy Funds Management Boosted Its Position in Gerdau S A (GGB) as Market Valuation Rose

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 3,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 2,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 5,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.8. About 1.86M shares traded or 54.79% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 9.43 million shares traded or 3.31% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: GERDAU 1Q ADJ NET R$451M

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 609 shares to 1,194 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Investment Advisors Incorporated stated it has 2.31% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Northpointe Ltd Liability reported 5,141 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 13,119 shares. 234 were reported by Mufg Americas Hldg. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,752 shares. Omers Administration has invested 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 76 shares. Founders Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. 317,345 are owned by Parametric Assocs Llc. Lee Danner And Bass Inc holds 0.07% or 5,440 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 504,312 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 50,171 shares stake.

