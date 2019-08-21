Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake Maintained by Hs Management Partners Llc; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Boosted Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Position

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 451,755 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 137,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 641,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.98 million, up from 504,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 498,421 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 466,592 shares to 718,233 shares, valued at $119.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd holds 0.72% or 5,935 shares. Moreover, Hartford Investment Com has 0.19% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Zacks Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 35,341 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt has invested 3.4% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 2,717 were accumulated by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 5,728 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 10,241 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 10,364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. City Hldgs stated it has 100 shares. 12,793 are held by Keybank Natl Association Oh. 7,176 are held by Boys Arnold And. Virtu Financial Lc has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Smith Salley And Assoc accumulated 0.04% or 2,057 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 484 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1.09 million shares.

Marcato Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.47 billion and $644.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 429,000 shares to 167,000 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).