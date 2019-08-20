Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shares Rose While Hs Management Partners Has Lifted Position; Citadel Advisors Boosted Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holding by $18.93 Million

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 2349.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 79,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The hedge fund held 83,289 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.74M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $303.9. About 73,153 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 137,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 641,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.98M, up from 504,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $118.84. About 431,191 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Secures $22M IDIQ Contract from US Naval Undersea Warfare Center for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles – StreetInsider.com” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ethernet Alliance High-Speed Networking Plugfest Highlights Value of Multivendor Interoperability – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne receives $22M Navy contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

