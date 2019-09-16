Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Srb Lowered Holding by $302,863; Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed Holding in Rogers (ROG) by $448,232 as Share Price Declined

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 2,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 6,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $126.93. About 1.20 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 2,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 169,363 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.23M, down from 171,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 206,654 shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG)

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 178,844 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Com has 3.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Chase Inv Counsel has 8,283 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 664,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California-based Ww Invsts has invested 0.18% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Haverford Trust holds 0.01% or 2,561 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited Liability Company invested 1.83% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 107,120 shares. Buckingham Cap Management accumulated 12,718 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.02% or 7,151 shares. 151,221 were accumulated by Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc Lc. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 0.07% or 5,440 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 13,132 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 23.33 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 50,315 shares to 704,411 shares, valued at $21.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 45,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC).

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.42 million for 26.86 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.