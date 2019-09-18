Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Srb Decreased Holding; Anadarko Pete (APC) Shares Rose While Indexiq Advisors Upped Position

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 18476.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 921,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 926,987 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.41M, up from 4,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 173.05% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 2,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 6,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $127.17. About 982,825 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,289 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.24% or 289,400 shares. Of Vermont invested in 0.02% or 3,911 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reported 10,471 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc owns 1.75M shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,607 shares. 648,000 were reported by Jet Cap Investors L P. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated invested 0.2% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Shell Asset Mngmt owns 30,268 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 178,526 are owned by Arizona State Retirement System. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3,750 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 6,671 shares stake. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Cibc Asset reported 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7,430 shares to 27,996 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rambus Inc Del (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 33,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,410 shares, and cut its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $147.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03M for 23.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Inc reported 6,785 shares stake. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.18% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 99,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs reported 317,345 shares stake. 2,722 are held by Beck Management Ltd Llc. Chase Invest Counsel reported 8,283 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 10,126 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0% or 1,262 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.04% stake. Zeke Advisors Limited Com has 2,010 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Focused Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 142 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 25,340 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0.06% or 242,744 shares. Next Fin Gru has 1,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.