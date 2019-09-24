Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Hs Management Partners Lifted Position by $12.70 Million as Market Value Rose; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding in First Bancorp P R (FBP) as Stock Price Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 319,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 805,786 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 556,924 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 31.06% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.06% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 27/04/2018 – FIRST BANCORP PR 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 8.0C; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – First BanCorp Puerto Rico 1Q EPS 15c; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 02/04/2018 – First Bancorp PR Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 104,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 746,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.92 million, up from 641,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 1.71M shares traded or 43.48% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $559.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 116,849 shares to 270,860 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.03 million for 12.30 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold FBP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 187.98 million shares or 0.39% more from 187.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 41,600 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 237,808 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited has 0% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 28,890 shares. 105 are owned by Parkside Bancorp. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Profund Limited Liability Company holds 19,552 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 255,000 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation reported 16,050 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 1.65M shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.04% or 87,222 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 15,588 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 53,688 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 691,045 shares to 75,550 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 20,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,592 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

