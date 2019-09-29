Darden Restaurants (DRI) Share Value Rose While Hs Management Partners Has Lifted Position by $12.70 Million; Capital Returns Management Boosted Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Stock Price Declined

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 22.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 102,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 568,694 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.93M, up from 465,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 290,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 104,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 746,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.92 million, up from 641,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 1.09 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Westport Asset Management has 40,000 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 340,270 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Liability invested in 5,919 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 2,565 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) owns 956 shares. Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 3,000 shares. Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 0.09% or 48,351 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 13,119 shares. Advisers Ltd Llc reported 9,164 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.53% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 132,000 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 139 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co accumulated 3,932 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 102,600 shares to 2.67M shares, valued at $173.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 691,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,550 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 120,000 shares to 175,673 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,879 shares, and cut its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman.