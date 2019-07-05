Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position Held by Chemical Bank; Cwm Lowered Its Position in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) by $489,193 as Stock Price Declined

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 24.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 3,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 15,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 225,509 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 99.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 25,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 25,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $968.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 193,288 shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 19/03/2018 – CIG LOGISTICS – TO BUY THREE TRANSLOAD TERMINALS OWNED BY U.S. SILICA IN PERMIAN BASIN AND EAGLE FORD AND MARCELLUS SHALE PLAYS; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ US Silica Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCA); 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy Mineral-Additives Business for $750 Million; 19/03/2018 – CIG Logistics Purchases Three Transload Terminals In Texas And West Virginia; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Provides Update On Capital Allocation Plan; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 71,040 shares to 132,877 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 10,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 107.81% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.64 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,915 shares to 93,277 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,094 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc owns 101,483 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bluestein R H And Communication reported 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,973 shares. Hrt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,734 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability reported 34,032 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 3,000 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Inv Limited Co has 0% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 16,026 were reported by Creative Planning. Westport Asset invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Marshall Wace Llp reported 152,465 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Miracle Mile Limited Com holds 12,752 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 211,138 are owned by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 50,940 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.