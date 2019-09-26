Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position Boosted by Navellier & Associates Inc; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose, Edgewood Management Has Cut by $2.67 Million Its Stake

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 39,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 94,585 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39M, down from 134,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31 billion market cap company. It closed at $64.2 lastly. It is down 14.15% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 2233.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 38,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 40,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 1,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.02. About 32,248 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4,532 shares to 8,790 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 6,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,326 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Four Things to Watch When Darden Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Red; AIM ImmunoTech Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 1,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eastern Comml Bank has invested 0.21% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.11% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 4,386 shares. Farmers Tru Co accumulated 6,797 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Citizens & Northern Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,766 shares. C M Bidwell Associates accumulated 2,025 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 99,000 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 1,960 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 233,892 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 319,230 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.5% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Colony Group Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,673 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 234 shares. Montecito National Bank Tru stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,610 are held by Westwood Grp Incorporated. New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.46% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nbt Bankshares N A Ny holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,607 shares. Argent Trust Company has 42,547 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 290 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2,059 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested in 29,184 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has 0.48% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 10,446 shares. Private Ocean Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bridgewater Associate LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 120,046 shares. Miller Howard Invests Inc reported 1.38M shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 16,190 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 271,086 are owned by Artemis Inv Llp. Auxier Asset Mgmt accumulated 10,050 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Major Biotechs Scare Off Short Sellers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.