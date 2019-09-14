Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding Upped by Private Trust Co; As Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) Share Value Declined, Northern Trust Has Upped Stake by $401,994

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr (CLDT) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 22,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.85 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 212,168 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $74M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Portfolio RevPar Down 2.4% to $122; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $26.5M-Net $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 120.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 7,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, up from 3,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 1.06 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold CLDT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 41.21 million shares or 5.12% more from 39.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 31,254 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% or 23,571 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 38,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial Grp owns 373,525 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). State Street Corporation stated it has 2.41M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 13,228 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 18,314 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication owns 175,035 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 158,326 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk has invested 0.02% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Cambridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 72,245 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 1,063 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.05% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $421.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 25,357 shares to 367,110 shares, valued at $25.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) by 10,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,049 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

