Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding Has Lifted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc; Bvf Stake in Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Increased by $3.68 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 105.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 6,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, up from 3,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 293,934 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 283,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 53.29% . The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.78. About 106,147 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 66.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Didn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Agreement With Roche; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration With Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology Investigational Drug Candidates; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME PACT TO DEVELOP IHC COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC ASSAY; 15/04/2018 – Five Prime Presents on Novel B7-H4 Therapeutic Antibody at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS STARTS DOSING IN FPA150 PHASE 1 TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics: Belsky to Pursue Another Opportunity; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME SAYS FINL TERMS OF PACT NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.5% Position in Five Prime; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Expects 2018 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be Less Than $135 M

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 274,800 shares to 3.02 million shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42M shares, and cut its stake in Vbi Vaccines Inc.

