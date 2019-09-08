Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding Has Increased by Highland Capital Management Lp; First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Shares Rose While Parametric Portfolio Associates Trimmed Its Position

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 14,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 92,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 107,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 312,265 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 1.75M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 6,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 28,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,569 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (Call) (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv owns 10,632 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 54,611 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 363,760 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 11,135 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Citizens & Northern Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Omers Administration invested in 0.05% or 35,100 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated stated it has 19,919 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Svcs reported 32,723 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Highland Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% or 25,000 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 588,838 shares. 12,490 were reported by Mesirow Investment Mgmt. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 1,752 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 58,606 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Analysts await First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FFIN’s profit will be $41.97 million for 24.72 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 43,876 shares to 157,644 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp Com (NASDAQ:SLM) by 35,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,203 activity. $302,450 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. DUESER F SCOTT bought 218 shares worth $13,438. Nickles Robert Clark Jr had bought 128 shares worth $7,816. $19,939 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) was bought by Denny Michael B..

