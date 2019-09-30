Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding Has Boosted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd; Rho Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position in Cara Therapeutics (CARA) as Share Price Rose

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 18,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 230,062 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01 million, up from 211,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $118.39. About 790,935 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh

Rho Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rho Capital Partners Inc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.26 million, down from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rho Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 511,935 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Fitzpatrick: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 23/05/2018 – VIFOR PHARMA AG VIFN.S – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 01/05/2018 – Cara Operations Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Presenting at Conference May 16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARA); 23/05/2018 – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Tom MacArt: MacArthur Cosponsors Bipartisan CARA 2.0 Legislation; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA IS ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES BASED ON NET SALES OF KORSUVA INJECTION IN LICENSED TERRITORIES

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 460 shares to 11,133 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 146,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,284 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CARA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 24.80 million shares or 19.04% more from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 15.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% negative EPS growth.