Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Has Raised Its Holding by $15.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Holder Hodges Capital Management Upped Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 42,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 630,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, up from 587,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 490,504 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 125,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.16M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 1.28 million shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconducto (NASDAQ:CY) by 521,525 shares to 341,645 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 107,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 956,277 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.01% or 6,020 shares. Intrepid Cap Mgmt accumulated 84,250 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc invested in 7,492 shares. 297,733 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Whittier Tru reported 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Scout Investments Inc stated it has 225,699 shares. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 46,878 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 5,690 shares. Putnam Invests Lc holds 0.01% or 210,170 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Westwood Group stated it has 20,559 shares. Hilltop reported 93,762 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 11,094 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bragg Fincl Advsr has 0.4% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Lifeplan Grp stated it has 914 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 23,716 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 1,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 58,171 shares. 4,800 were reported by Marietta Investment Partners. Systematic LP reported 7,602 shares. Scout Investments invested in 0.63% or 269,852 shares. First City Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Virginia-based Chase Counsel has invested 0.51% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 664,632 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 63,202 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.58% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Huntington Natl Bank owns 1,262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 0.07% or 4,920 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 39,068 shares to 326,346 shares, valued at $67.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 108,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 277,696 shares, and cut its stake in Gannett Co Inc.