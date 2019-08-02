Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Trimmed Holding; Highbridge Capital Management Has Decreased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.60 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 55,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09 million, down from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $130.57. About 1.27 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 254,112 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa has invested 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 68,154 shares. Sfmg Ltd Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,074 shares. Pnc Serv Grp reported 0.02% stake. Tru Advsrs invested in 0.85% or 5,935 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Axa stated it has 431,957 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Advsr Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 7,292 shares. Wade G W & accumulated 5,994 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 0.86% or 20,013 shares. Principal Gp Inc Inc owns 201,602 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 10,085 are owned by Amer National Registered Investment Advisor.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.39M for 22.21 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 43,248 shares to 136,889 shares, valued at $33.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 45,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 557,535 shares to 766,621 shares, valued at $25.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 211,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $104,916 worth of stock was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,807 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Td Cap Mngmt Llc reported 40 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 4,333 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 8,946 were accumulated by Blue Capital. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 431,739 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 3,085 shares. Michigan-based Liberty has invested 1.58% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.89% or 742,610 shares. Natixis has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fairfield Bush reported 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Co holds 0.6% or 69,230 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust Communications reported 907,493 shares stake. Qci Asset Ny accumulated 3,275 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability has 384,985 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.24 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

