Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Hs Management Partners Lifted Position; Rathbone Brothers Plc Upped Holding in Facebook Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock (FB) by $507,960

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock (FB) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 3,060 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 18,098 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 15,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Usd0.000006 Cls A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 137,915 shares as the company's stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 641,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.98 million, up from 504,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $118.87. About 615,842 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,745 shares to 127,347 shares, valued at $149.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 756,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.75M shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corp Usd1.666 Common Stock (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 19,848 shares to 120,840 shares, valued at $10.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (NYSE:EL) by 20,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,119 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:XOM).