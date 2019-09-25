Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Hs Management Partners Has Increased Stake; As Nike (NKE) Market Value Rose, Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Decreased Stake by $7.17 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 104,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 746,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.92 million, up from 641,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.82. About 2.41 million shares traded or 101.83% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 86,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186.08M, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $87.18. About 11.20M shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential holds 370,143 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Farmers Tru stated it has 6,797 shares. Argent Capital Llc holds 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 9,070 shares. Systematic Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Korea Invest Corp reported 60,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,524 shares. 3,497 are owned by Alps Advisors Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 21,300 shares. Amer Gru has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 15,647 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund holds 0.06% or 2,565 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel invested 0.93% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 129,120 are held by Maverick Capital Limited. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 912,895 shares.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 311,377 shares to 4.43M shares, valued at $187.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 102,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Voloridge Invest Ltd Company owns 425,412 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Limited accumulated 13,732 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research Inc reported 1.39M shares stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.4% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Pennsylvania-based Covington Investment Advisors has invested 1.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rmb Cap Management Ltd invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Trust reported 550,003 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 0.67% or 58,955 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Management reported 264,943 shares. 15,035 are held by New England & Management. Fosun Ltd invested in 0.11% or 19,567 shares. First American Bancorporation holds 0.28% or 49,035 shares. Assetmark accumulated 3,703 shares or 0% of the stock.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 252,836 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $53.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 92,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

