Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Ftb Advisors Trimmed Holding; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 164,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 693,582 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71M, up from 528,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 970,774 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 92,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, down from 99,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 473,261 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 22.17 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

