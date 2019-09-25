Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Increased Its Position by $345,455 as Stock Value Rose; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Savant Capital Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 2,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 28,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46 million, up from 25,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $118.78. About 651,246 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr

Savant Capital Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 84,908 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.91M, down from 88,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 1.70 million shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 06/03/2018 – Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Misses Sales Estimates — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 21,021 shares to 31,759 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 1,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,345 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $709.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,357 shares to 67,561 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 73,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).