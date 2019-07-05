Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holder Boys Arnold & Co Lowered Its Holding by $371,954 as Market Value Rose; As Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Price Declined, Holder American Assets Investment Management Cut Position by $400,000

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 5.26 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 29.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $123.46. About 358,889 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $164,169 activity.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $166.03M for 22.69 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) reported 966 shares. Asset Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 2,750 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 5,014 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0.09% stake. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company owns 153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,799 shares. Moreover, Virtu Fin Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Natixis invested in 208,226 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Utah Retirement stated it has 23,354 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.21% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 206,177 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt has 622,263 shares. 167,266 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Co invested 0.12% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 16,825 shares to 73,242 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Weigh In On McDonald’s, Chipotle And More – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Future of Work – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Broadcom, Charter, Comcast, CommScope, ConEd, Next Era, Rockwell, Transocean and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: Turn Out The Lights, The Party’s Over? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Transocean Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 18,754 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 386,452 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 3.48M were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors Ltd has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hanson Mcclain reported 1,215 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greatmark Prtn invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Raymond James & holds 0% or 66,432 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 21,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 7.00 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.94 million shares. Nomura holds 1.68 million shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 5.27 million shares.