Darden Restaurants (Call) (DRI) Shares Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding; Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Market Valuation Rose While Acadian Asset Management Has Raised by $11.72 Million Its Stake

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 68.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 83,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 204,239 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.00 million, up from 121,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 281,903 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (DRI) by 87.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 1.01M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 7,932 shares to 669 shares, valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC) by 331,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,433 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 40 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Enterprise Fincl Svcs owns 225 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 3,918 are held by Heartland Advisors Inc. Amp Cap Investors Limited, Australia-based fund reported 41,618 shares. Legal And General Gp Plc has 234,090 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.31 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Fiera Capital holds 333,347 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% or 90,723 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 1.01M shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Llc has 0% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 31 shares. Prudential Financial holds 511,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Chase Counsel has invested 0.42% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bokf Na stated it has 48,495 shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt holds 20,180 shares or 8.87% of its portfolio. Melvin Limited Partnership invested in 700,000 shares or 1% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Chevy Chase Tru invested in 107,458 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Weiss Multi has invested 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). City Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 32,000 were accumulated by Prospector Partners Ltd. Twin Capital Incorporated invested 0.93% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Castleark Management Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,650 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 5,437 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 46,827 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 1,127 shares. Argent Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $168.95 million for 22.16 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 524,993 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $232.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 8.85 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.