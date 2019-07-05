Darden Restaurants (Call) (DRI) Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $87.73 Million as Share Price Rose; Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Holding Maintained by Greystone Managed Investments Inc

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (DRI) by 87.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.81. About 251,595 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 116,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 582,401 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, up from 465,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 548,112 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q REV. $578.4M, EST. $542.0M; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 11,454 shares to 129,167 shares, valued at $31.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,327 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “YMP launches 10 more scholarships totalling $44K, including inaugural Northern Miner scholarship – MINING.com” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) CEO Sean Boyd on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Recent Moves by Yamana Gold Put AUY Stock High up on the Buy List – Investorplace.com” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Discovers New High-Grade Parallel Structure 300m from Previous Drilling on Vertigo Target Intersecting 9.2 g/t Au over 9.14m, including 17.2 g/t Au over 4.6m and also Encounters Multiple High-Grade Surface Results up to 304 g/t Au and over 1000 g/t Ag Expanding Footprint to 2.2km x 650m – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Diversify Your RRSP With These 2 Top Gold Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.21% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 206,177 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 305,740 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,620 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 16 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Republic Invest, a California-based fund reported 25,329 shares. Whittier Tru Company has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Macquarie Group Limited reported 49,049 shares stake. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Lsv Asset stated it has 65,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 721,320 shares. Natixis has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 367,411 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 4,263 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 826,610 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $357.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 4.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).