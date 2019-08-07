Darden Restaurants (Call) (DRI) Market Value Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $87.73 Million; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered Holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) as Valuation Declined

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (DRI) by 87.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15 million, down from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 944,713 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SAME-RESTAURANT SALES ROSE 2.2 PCT; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 115,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 117,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 233,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 834,309 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $170.32M for 21.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Olive Garden Pasta Pass 2019: What We Know – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Oil-Dri Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Restaurant powerhouse files lawsuit over Hermitage Hotelâ€™s Capitol Grille – Nashville Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets has 17,157 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 70,141 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 5,437 shares. Cookson Peirce & holds 182,360 shares. 4,478 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd owns 5,935 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 6,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 261 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 1,700 shares. Country Tru State Bank holds 64 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Communications Of America has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company stated it has 879,530 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 75,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $55.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Tropicana Entertainment Acquisition – Business Wire” on October 01, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why This Casino REIT Thinks It’s Best in Class – The Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2017 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) Passes Through 7% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century has 0.06% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Utah Retirement holds 0.04% or 47,448 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% or 19,633 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 58,507 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc accumulated 649,699 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 669,602 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 28,571 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 68,953 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Systematic Finance Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.05% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 264,893 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 7,088 shares. 26,019 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co. First Tru Advisors Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).