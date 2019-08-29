Daqo New Energy (DQ) Holder Group One Trading LP Has Lifted Its Position by $596,343; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Corda Investment Management Cut Stake by $377,030 as Valuation Rose

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) by 532.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 18,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.95% . The institutional investor held 21,466 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 3,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Daqo New Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $684.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 201,118 shares traded. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has risen 16.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $2.79; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB3.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy 1Q Net $31.6M; 11/04/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF AMERICAN; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 16/03/2018 – Daqo New Energy Filed Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy Receives Government Approval for Entire Phase 4 Capacity Expansion; 24/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – RECEIVED GOVT APPROVAL OF PHASE 4 CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN IN ENTIRETY & SIGNED INVESTMENT DEAL WITH LOCAL GOVT; 11/04/2018 – Daqo New Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Amer Depositary Shrs; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – PHASE 4A EXPANSION PLAN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY ADJACENT TO EXISTING FACILITIES IN SHIHEZI

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 5,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 259,288 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28M, down from 264,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $97.7. About 4.05M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP ADDRESSES NEW TAX IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (Put) by 145,800 shares to 138,700 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (Put).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.89 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Clb (BRKB) by 2,458 shares to 35,547 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 43,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2019 Corp Etf.