Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Reaches $43.70 After 8.00% Up Move; Equity Residential (EQR) Has 0.99 Sentiment

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.63% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 143,273 shares traded. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has risen 16.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 08/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy 1Q Net $31.6M; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – PHASE 4A EXPANSION PLAN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY ADJACENT TO EXISTING FACILITIES IN SHIHEZI; 24/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – RECEIVED GOVT APPROVAL OF PHASE 4 CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN IN ENTIRETY & SIGNED INVESTMENT DEAL WITH LOCAL GOVT; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED ADS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB3.2 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Daqo New Energy Filed Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN MAY 2018; 11/04/2018 – Daqo New Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Amer Depositary Shrs; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CONSTRUCTION OF PHASE 3B NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AND BEGIN PILOT PRODUCTION BY END OF 2018The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $580.39M company. It was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $47.20 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DQ worth $46.43 million more.

Equity Residential (EQR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 184 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 185 cut down and sold their holdings in Equity Residential. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 316.17 million shares, down from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Equity Residential in top ten stock positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 153 Increased: 141 New Position: 43.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 10.96% of its portfolio in Equity Residential for 4.47 million shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 258,300 shares or 10.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has 8.07% invested in the company for 14.62 million shares. The Connecticut-based Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc has invested 7.19% in the stock. Adelante Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.71 million shares.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.31. About 638,376 shares traded. Equity Residential (EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.78 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 40.11 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $580.39 million. It operates through two divisions, Polysilicon and Wafers. It has a 43.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.