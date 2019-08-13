Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Reaches $42.26 After 4.00% Down Move; Vtv Therapeutics – Class A (VTVT) Sellers Decreased By 2.09% Their Shorts

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 110,651 shares traded. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has risen 16.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 11/04/2018 – Daqo New Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Amer Depositary Shrs; 11/04/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF AMERICAN; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT WILL BE FINANCED BY CO’S CASH, CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, BANK LOANS & OTHER; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – PHASE 4A EXPANSION PLAN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY ADJACENT TO EXISTING FACILITIES IN SHIHEZI; 08/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy 1Q Net $31.6M; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB3.2 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Daqo New Energy Filed Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 24/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – RECEIVED GOVT APPROVAL OF PHASE 4 CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN IN ENTIRETY & SIGNED INVESTMENT DEAL WITH LOCAL GOVT; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN MAY 2018The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $561.26M company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $40.57 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DQ worth $22.45M less.

Vtv Therapeutics Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:VTVT) had a decrease of 2.09% in short interest. VTVT’s SI was 1.57 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.09% from 1.61M shares previously. With 776,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Vtv Therapeutics Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s short sellers to cover VTVT’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 121,286 shares traded. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) has risen 14.75% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VTVT News: 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – VTV COMPANIES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO OPUS ACCOUNTS FROM DATE OF ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – VTv Therapeutics Announces Company Will Pre-specify New Subgroup With The FDA And Report Phase 3 Part B Results In June; 31/05/2018 – VTv Therapeutics Announces Licensing Agreement With Newsoara Biopharma Co. Ltd; 09/04/2018 – The drumbeat of Alzheimer’s PhIII failures continues as vTv drug is outperformed by a placebo $VTVT go kerplunk; 22/03/2018 vTv Therapeutics Announces Completion of Phase 1b Study Evaluating TTP399 for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 22/03/2018 – VTV THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES PHASE 1B STUDY OF TTP399; 09/04/2018 – VTv Therapeutics: Results Didn’t Meet Either Co-Primary Efficacy Endpoint; 09/04/2018 – VTV THERAPEUTICS INC – AZELIRAGON WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN STUDY; 09/04/2018 – VTV THERAPEUTICS – EXPECT SUBSTANTIAL PORTION OF PATIENTS IN PART B OF STEADFAST WILL HAVE COMPLETED 12 MONTHS OF TREATMENT UNDER STUDY PROTOCOL; 22/03/2018 – VTV EVALUATING TTP399 AS AN ADD-ON TO INSULIN THERAPY

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.61 million. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon , an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials.

