Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Reaches $41.42 After 8.00% Up Move; CITATION GROWTH ORDINARY SHARES (LIHTD) Shorts Lowered By 50%

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.44% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 189,277 shares traded. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has risen 16.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 11/04/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF AMERICAN; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CONSTRUCTION OF PHASE 3B NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED AND BEGIN PILOT PRODUCTION BY END OF 2018; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 11/04/2018 – Daqo New Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Amer Depositary Shrs; 08/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy 1Q Net $31.6M; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB3.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – PHASE 4A EXPANSION PLAN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY ADJACENT TO EXISTING FACILITIES IN SHIHEZI; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – DESIGN, CONSTRUCTION AND INSTALLATION OF NEW FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT WILL BE FINANCED BY CO’S CASH, CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS, BANK LOANS & OTHER; 24/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy Receives Government Approval for Entire Phase 4 Capacity ExpansionThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $550.11M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $44.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DQ worth $44.01 million more.

CITATION GROWTH CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LIHTD) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. LIHTD’s SI was 2,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 4,400 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3653. About 15,608 shares traded. Citation Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIHTD) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $550.11 million. It operates through two divisions, Polysilicon and Wafers. It has a 41.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

