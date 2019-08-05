Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Reaches $40.89 After 6.00% Down Move; Wabash National (WNC) Sentiment Is 1.08

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.26% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 146,868 shares traded. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has risen 16.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DQ News: 24/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy Receives Government Approval for Entire Phase 4 Capacity Expansion; 08/05/2018 – Daqo New Energy 1Q Net $31.6M; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXPANSION PROJECT IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB3.2 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Daqo New Energy Corp. Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Amer Depositary Shrs; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 24/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – RECEIVED GOVT APPROVAL OF PHASE 4 CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN IN ENTIRETY & SIGNED INVESTMENT DEAL WITH LOCAL GOVT; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER ADS $2.79; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED ADS $2.90; 08/05/2018 – DAQO NEW ENERGY – PHASE 4A EXPANSION PLAN CALLS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY ADJACENT TO EXISTING FACILITIES IN SHIHEZI; 16/03/2018 – Daqo New Energy Filed Its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-FThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $530.12 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $38.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DQ worth $31.81M less.

Wabash National Corp (WNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 77 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 71 decreased and sold their positions in Wabash National Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 50.38 million shares, down from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Wabash National Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 56 Increased: 55 New Position: 22.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation for 275,300 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 890,048 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 805,888 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Capital Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Olstein Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 157,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.03. About 121,829 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (WNC) has declined 16.77% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 22/05/2018 – WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $816.88 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 13.69 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $530.12 million. It operates through two divisions, Polysilicon and Wafers. It has a 40.77 P/E ratio. The firm offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Analysts await Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 111.00% or $1.11 from last year’s $1 per share. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Daqo New Energy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -113.58% negative EPS growth.