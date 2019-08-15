Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) and Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Comparing side by side

Since Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) and Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy Corp. 38 1.91 N/A 2.80 14.99 Atomera Incorporated 4 243.50 N/A -1.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Daqo New Energy Corp. and Atomera Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy Corp. 0.00% 2.5% 1.5% Atomera Incorporated 0.00% -100% -91.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Daqo New Energy Corp. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Atomera Incorporated is 17.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.3. Atomera Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 31% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares and 19.8% of Atomera Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 76.4% of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.1% of Atomera Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daqo New Energy Corp. -4.53% -4.75% 12.95% 13.59% 16.3% 79.27% Atomera Incorporated 10.6% 21.27% 116.02% 49.06% 0.55% 92.68%

For the past year Daqo New Energy Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Atomera Incorporated.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Daqo New Energy Corp. beats Atomera Incorporated.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides standard and high efficiency multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.