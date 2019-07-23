Danaos Corporation (DAC) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) Comparison side by side

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation 12 0.27 N/A 1.33 8.46 Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.19 N/A 0.16 10.44

In table 1 we can see Danaos Corporation and Safe Bulkers Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Safe Bulkers Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Danaos Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Danaos Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Safe Bulkers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Danaos Corporation is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.72. Competitively, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s 78.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Danaos Corporation are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Safe Bulkers Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Safe Bulkers Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Danaos Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Danaos Corporation and Safe Bulkers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Safe Bulkers Inc. is $2.38, which is potential 2.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.3% of Danaos Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 19.3% of Safe Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 58.7% of Danaos Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 67.9% of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaos Corporation 8.35% -11.64% -4.01% -29.88% -35.49% 7.52% Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.6% 7.05% 4.37% -29.54% -49.39% -6.18%

For the past year Danaos Corporation had bullish trend while Safe Bulkers Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Safe Bulkers Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Danaos Corporation.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.