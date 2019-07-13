Danaos Corporation (DAC) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Contrasting side by side

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation 12 0.31 N/A 1.33 8.46 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 8 1.18 N/A -1.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Danaos Corporation and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0.00% 1.4% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Danaos Corporation is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Danaos Corporation is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Danaos Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Danaos Corporation and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Genco Shipping & Trading Limited 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s consensus price target is $17.38, while its potential upside is 59.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Danaos Corporation and Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 87.7%. 58.7% are Danaos Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaos Corporation 8.35% -11.64% -4.01% -29.88% -35.49% 7.52% Genco Shipping & Trading Limited -7.41% 1.89% 9.67% -17.12% -51.9% 9.25%

For the past year Danaos Corporation was less bullish than Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Danaos Corporation.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of March 28, 2017, its fleet consisted of 13 Capesize, 6 Panamax, 4 Ultramax, 21 Supramax, 2 Handymax, and 15 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,735,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.