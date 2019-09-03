Danaos Corporation (DAC) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) Comparing side by side

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation 11 0.23 N/A 1.33 6.30 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 7 0.86 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Danaos Corporation and Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Danaos Corporation and Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.18 shows that Danaos Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Danaos Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ardmore Shipping Corporation are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Ardmore Shipping Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Danaos Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Danaos Corporation and Ardmore Shipping Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.5% and 95.8% respectively. Insiders owned 58.7% of Danaos Corporation shares. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping Corporation has 0.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaos Corporation -2.09% 0.97% -29.39% -29.41% -62.5% -19.99% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -4.55% -12.83% -0.14% 31.31% 5.61% 57.17%

For the past year Danaos Corporation has -19.99% weaker performance while Ardmore Shipping Corporation has 57.17% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Danaos Corporation beats Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.