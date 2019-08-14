Danaher Ord (DHR) Holder Everence Capital Management Raised Stake by $465,168 as Share Value Rose; Systematic Financial Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Huntsman Corp. (HUN)

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Ord (DHR) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 3,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 29,205 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 25,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.15. About 1.06M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp. (HUN) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 224,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 685,936 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43 million, up from 461,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $19.09. About 2.26 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cna Financial Corp. (NYSE:CNA) by 215,653 shares to 110,272 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivo Corp. by 172,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,541 shares, and cut its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp. (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 22.95 million shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Co holds 1.24M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 19,400 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Goldentree Asset Lp has invested 3.05% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). 50,500 are owned by Mrj Cap Inc. 156,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Lc. Axa has 0.06% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 779,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2.56 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.02% stake. Legal & General Grp Pcl holds 0% or 196,650 shares. Regentatlantic Llc reported 0.05% stake. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 9,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 583,200 shares. Sit has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54 million and $572.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Ord (NYSE:KR) by 16,420 shares to 11,724 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Estee Lauder Cl A Ord (NYSE:EL) by 2,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,452 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD).