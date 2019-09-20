Danaher (DHR) to pay $0.17 on Oct 25, 2019; Airgain (AIRG) Shorts Lowered By 1.93%

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 25, 2019. (NYSE:DHR) shareholders before Sep 26, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Danaher Corp’s current price of $145.75 translates into 0.12% yield. Danaher Corp’s dividend has Sep 27, 2019 as record date. Sep 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $145.75. About 2.55 million shares traded or 14.25% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES ON MARCH 22, 2019; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Above High-End of Prior Guidance; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) had a decrease of 1.93% in short interest. AIRG’s SI was 289,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.93% from 295,500 shares previously. With 174,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s short sellers to cover AIRG’s short positions. The SI to Airgain Inc’s float is 3.28%. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 29,945 shares traded. Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has risen 32.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRG News: 03/05/2018 – Airgain: Sims Succeeds Charles Myers; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Names James K. Sims as Interim CEO; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC AIRG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 20 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – PRESIDENT AND CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 2, CHAIRMAN JAMES SIMS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AS COMPANY SEARCHES FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Airgain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIRG); 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Airgain; 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Reports Record Sales for First Quarter 2018 and Announces CEO Succession Process

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.85 million. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It has a 44.27 P/E ratio. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $104.56 billion. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. It has a 42.68 P/E ratio. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

