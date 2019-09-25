Danaher (DHR) Stock Price Rose While Lateef Investment Management LP Has Boosted Position by $3.95 Million; Meritage Portfolio Management Lowered Its Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) Position as Stock Value Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 3,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 30,404 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 34,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $161.08. About 40,691 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 27,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 223,761 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.98M, up from 195,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.79. About 467,510 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "GameStop Doubles-Down on Retail Innovation, Partners with R/GA to Re-Design the Future of the Cultural Gaming Experience – GlobeNewswire" on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "RGA, Horace Mann wrap up $2.9B annuity reinsurance deal – Seeking Alpha" published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Arthur J. Gallagher acquires RGA Group – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15,938 shares to 16,886 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Service Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 8,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHV).

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 EPS, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.65 million for 11.77 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "6 September Healthcare IPOs Investors Should Take Stock Of – Motley Fool" on September 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR's (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com" published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Enbi Global, Inc. Appoints Christopher Miller as CEO – Business Wire" on September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 4,084 shares to 122,181 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 35,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).