Danaher (DHR) Stock Price Rose While Bokf Decreased Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Anthem (ANTM)

Bokf decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 6,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 78,041 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, down from 84,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.44. About 473,541 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – Danaher at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 8,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 46,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, up from 38,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $257.03. About 416,454 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – NFL SAYS IT HAS REACHED NEW POLICY ON NATIONAL ANTHEM PROTESTS, REQUIRING PLAYERS TO STAND AND SHOW RESPECT FOR FLAG; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,021 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Parnassus Ca has invested 2.5% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $809.88 million for 30.53 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,825 shares to 8,234 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.