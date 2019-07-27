Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose While Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $329,076; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Market Value Rose, Corda Investment Management Cut Stake

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 2,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,315 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, down from 57,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $142.28. About 1.39 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Operating Cash Flow $828.9M; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Danaher To Acquire Integrated DNA Technologies; 20/04/2018 – DJ Danaher Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHR); 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 2,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,652 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, down from 189,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 400,154 shares traded or 31.94% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SEES MID-TO-HIGH LATAM SALES, PROFIT GROWTH IN MIDTERM; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp Etf by 18,900 shares to 864,422 shares, valued at $21.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 392,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 873,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA).